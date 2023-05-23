Jack Burrows of Dalkeith holds off Nathan Laird of Thornton

But this match will be remembered for a 'crazy' four-minute spell in the second half when four goals were scored.

Prior to that, Garry Thomson put the Hibs ahead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot following a handball offence and he came close to doubling this lead with a strike that smacked off the face of the crossbar.

Darren Leslie almost equalised shortly before half-time with a fierce drive that rebounded off the underside of the bar but when the referee sounded his half-time whistle it was Craig Gilbert's side that led.

Then in the 52nd minute it began to 'rain' goals. First up it was Leslie who capitalised on poor defending to level affairs and two minutes at the back of that Jack Burrows smashed the ball home to put Dalkeith ahead.

Straight from kick-off, Thomson went on a mazy run upfield. He was tackled on the edge of the box with the loose ball smacking off Michael Lennie's arm and a penalty kick was awarded.

Dalkeith players protested in vain that there had been no offence but unfortunately for them these days it's deemed a penalty whether or not there's any intent.

After the stoor had settled, Thomson made it all square from the spot and two minutes later Adam Drummond netted from a very acute angle after Aaron Jones had made a great save to deny Thomson his hat-trick.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Johal, Robertson, Laird, A Drummond, Cunningham, Gould, McMillan, Ireland, Thomson, Kinninmonth. Subs: Soutar, McNeish, Hepburn, Beard, Daniel Meldrum, Darren Meldrum.

Dalkeith Thistle: Jones, Aitchison, Clelland, Lennie, Woods, Rogan, Mackie, Leslie, Brockie, Burrows, McTernan. Subs: Davidson, Ferguson, Leslie, Risi, Greig.

Referee: Mr R.Bowie

