Thornton Hibs deny hat-trick hero to win cup tie against Camelon

Thornton Hibs beat Camelon Juniors 4-3 after extra time on Saturday to progress into the third round of the South Challenge Cup (Pics by Scott Louden)

In a topsy-turvy affair, the visitors managed to down their opponents despite star striker Mitchell Taylor netting a hat-trick for the first division outfit – in a match that also saw three penalty kicks awarded.

Thornton's season has been hot and cold so far but this match certainly fell into the former category despite Camelon's poor start to the campaign.

Hitman Chris Ireland gave Hibs the lead five minutes into the match close range after John Soutar's low cross rebounded into his path.

On 17 minutes, it was all-square when Taylor netted from the penalty spot after Finlay Mackay was felled by Dean McMillan.

The same man's free-kick on 37 minutes had the home side ahead and this completed the first-half scoring.

With 57 minutes on the clock, Max Coleman sent a free-kick into the box that Steven Dolan headed clear.

The ball then fell to McMillan who instantly sent the ball back into the danger area for Jamie McNeish to smash it low past Darren Dolan to level the tie.

And barely sixty seconds later, McNeish was in the thick of things again when Camelon defender Declyn Cumming brought him down in the box with Stuart Drummond converting the resultant penalty-kick.

The third penalty of the game came just after the hour mark when Kieran Anderson was brought allowing Taylor to complete his hat-trick.

With no more scoring in normal time, the tie moved into extra-time with what turned out to be the winning goal coming in the first minute courtesy of McNeish who found the net after being set up by Ireland.

Craig Gilbert’s side now face Luncarty away from home in the next round.

That match will take place on Saturday, November 19.

