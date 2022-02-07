Thornton Hibs fight back to take the points

The Hibs recorded their fifth win on the bounce and they did it the hard way after finding themselves two down after only ten minutes.

With just two minutes on the clock the referee awarded the home side a penalty kick when he judged that Adam Masson's challenge on Dylan Hamilton had been illegal.

To say that the Hibs' players thought that this decision was incorrect would be an understatement but Chris Hogg wasn't bothered as he made no mistake from the spot.

Ormiston's second goal was not without controversy too as Marc Scott appeared to be offside before he shot home.

Thornton responded to these setbacks in style with Joe Kinninmonth's headflick from Jordan Lamont's cross reducing the deficit in the 19th minute but it wasn't until the 38th minute that they managed to level affairs.

As John Soutar cut into the big box, Hamilton brought him down with Stuart Drummond giving Kieran Beveridge no chance from the spot.

This wasn't the end of the first-half scoring though as Dean McMillan gave the Hibs the lead in the 41st minute just half an hour or so after they looked down and out.

In the 50th minute, Lamont's corner-kick was tipped onto the crossbar by Beveridge with Drummond pouncing on the rebound to give Craig Gilbert's side a two goal advantage and this proved to be the last goal on what was quite an eventful afternoon.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Stuart Drummond.

Ormiston: Beveridge, Nichol, Cochrane, Korpalski, Dougan, Siegel, Hamilton, Hogg, Underhill, Pritchett, Scott. Subs: Scally, Russell, Fairnie, Fleming, Ruwona, Bowie.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Masson, Lamont, S.Drummond, McNeish, Adam, McMillan, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Rolland, A.Drummond, Daniel Meldrum, Darren Meldrum (T)

Referee: Mr B.Falconer.

Hibs will try to make it six on the spin this weekend when they welcome Tweedmouth Rangers to Memorial Park for a Conference A clash.