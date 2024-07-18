Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert is not happy with new Scottish FA Comet administration system for registering players

Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert has hit out at the 'nightmare' nature of a new computerised SFA administration system - which first came in on June 24 - now being used by clubs to register fresh signings, search for potential new recruits and record transfers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilbert, whose newly promoted team begin their East of Scotland League first division campaign at Leith Athletic this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, told the Glenrothes Gazette: "This Comet system that the SFA has implemented is a nightmare.

"They have taken away SFA Live and gone to a different system to register players and all that carry on. We can't get players registered, search for players or get players transferred. I don't know what the SFA is going to do. The new season is looming and if you can't get guys registered then what can you do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to sign players before you can play a cup tie. You can only play so many trialists so the SFA has got to get the finger out, they're not helping whatsoever. I've been waiting for somebody calling or emailing me back but there's been nothing from the SFA.

"SFA Live was simple. You loaded your team sheet up or your registration up onto the system, away it went.

"But this new thing is computer generated so you have to look for things, try and edit things and submit things. It's just an IT nightmare. I'm not IT literate.

"I know how to use a computer and press buttons, but I'm not savvy with things like this and I don't think a lot of people are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are thousands of volunteers who don't get paid to do this and we're looking for a wee bit of help. Every single secretary wants it back to the old system.”

New arrivals at Hibs this summer include goalkeeper Macaulay Jarrett from Crossgates Primrose, striker Shaun Keatings from Burntisland Shipyard and ex-Kirkcaldy & Dysart midfielder Scott Orrock.

Gilbert added: "Scott played with us four or five years ago, so did Keats when we won the Fife and Lothians Cup. They both played in the first division last year and Macaulay played in the Premier Division with Crossgates.

"I'm not confident we're going to get promotion, I'm just aspiring to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm confident in my players and my team if we play like we did last year and get the ball rolling. We didn't fear anybody.

"Hopefully we will regain the momentum from winning 23 consecutive league games at the end of last season, although you can lose your match sharpness.

"You might be behind other teams by a couple of weeks, it depends when they came back.

"We got beaten 5-0 down at Auchinleck Talbot a couple of weeks ago. They brought on nine guys in the second half to freshen their whole team up and I'm down with three subs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But look, it was good. That will be the best team we'll play this year and 5-0 was a bit harsh. We had a few chances and we should have got a penalty.

"We're confident with what we can do but we have to play well. If we don't we'll get beaten in games.”

The SFA were approached for comment.