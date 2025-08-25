Thornton Hibs go three points clear at top of league after win
Visiting goalkeeper Alexander McMahon brilliantly tipping over Jay Sutherland's first half free-kick before Tommy Simpson’s attempt at the other end was deflected wide.
McMahon denied Sutherland again, this time with a flying save, then on the stroke of half-time he rescued his side once more by saving well from Adam Robertson to leave the opening 45 minutes goalless.
However the second half had barely got underway when Garry Thomson's great shot from distance entered the net via the inside of the upright to give Thornton the lead and it was his replacement, Joe Kinninmonth, who doubled the Hibs' lead ten minutes later.
Craig Gilbert’s side, who have 13 points from six matches, have no competitive fixture this weekend.