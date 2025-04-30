Thornton Hibs goalkeeper Craig Doctor on call for penalty save in loss at Lochore Welfare

Craig Doctor's penalty save for Hibs at Lochore Welfare

Thornton Hibs suffered a frustrating 1-0 East of Scotland Football League first division defeat at Lochore Welfare on Tuesday evening, writes John Laing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite both Garry Thomson and Murray Black coming close to giving Thornton an early lead, it was Scott Warrender who put Lochore ahead in the third minute with a header from close range.

That there were no more goals was down to the performances of both goalkeepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the home goal, Declan Morgan's best save came when he prevented Stuart Drummond from heading an equaliser whilst Craig Doctor in the Hibs' goal denied Welfare several times in a fine display.

His top save came in the 84th minute when he prevented Scott Small from doubling his side's lead with a superb penalty stop.

This crucial victory for Lochore allowed them to leapfrog Leith Athletic into 'the safety' of fourth bottom although both teams still have three games to go.

Tuesday’s disappointing defeat against a relegation-threatened side means that Thornton are now in eighth position in the first division table with 36 points from their 27 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continue their league campaign with a trip to second-placed Bo’ness Athletic – who have already sealed a third successive promotion under gaffer Willie Irvine – this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Craig Gilbert’s team also have a League Cup fourth round tie at Musselburgh Athletic next Tuesday which kicks off at 7.30pm.