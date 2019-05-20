Thornton Hibs hammered but finish in third

Despite suffering their heaviest defeat of the season in the 6-1 defeat to Lochee United, the Hibs can at least take some consolation from the fact that they will finish the season in third place following Whitburn’s defeat at Broughty.

The first goal came in the 15th minute when Connor Birse curled the ball into the far corner of the net and just four minutes later Greg Kirk followed up to slam the loose ball home after Scott Costello had saved from Scott McComiskie.

Thornton then went on to enjoy their best spell in the game even though they were reduced to ten men when Ian Shanks was red-carded for pulling back Birse 20 yards from goal.

The Hibs continued on the front foot after this setback and deservedly pulled one back when Scott Orrock headed home Andy Adam’s corner-kick two minutes before half-time.

Any hopes Thornton had of mounting a comeback were dashed early in the second-half when McComiskie – looking suspiciously offside?! - turned and lobbed the ball over the out rushing Costello.

The fourth goal was a wee bit bizarre as Grant Lawson scored whilst there was another ball on the park plus a young spectator who tried in vain to collect it as Andy Adam ‘won the tackle’ and proceeded to smash the ball into the Hibs’ box just as the ‘real’ ball entered the net.

Further goals from Lawson and Stephen McNally wrapped up victory for the Bluebells who all but won the league on the day, as Broughty will now need several snookers if they are to go beyond George Shields’ team.

Lochee United: J.Millar, Webster, Kirk, McDonald, Cavanagh, Ritchie, McComiskie, Lawson, McNally, Birse, McWalter. Subs: Davie, Deasley, Reid, Buchan, Fotheringham.

Thornton Hibs: Costello, Robertson, A.Drummond, Shields, Shanks, Orrock, Keatings, Hepburn, B.Anthony, Thomson, Adam. Subs: Millar, Coleman, McNab, Crichton, S.Drummond.

Referee: Mr G.Anderson

Last Wednesday, just four days after Thornton won at Parkview to qualify for the Fife and Lothians Cup-Final, Fauldhouse exacted revenge with this victory in the last game of the group that will see them progress into the semi-finals of the Thorntons Property League Cup.

That the first-half ended goal-less was down to slack finishing and good goalkeeping at both ends plus David O’ Donnell was desperately unlucky to see his well struck free-kick hit the junction of the post and crossbar.

The second-half was in its infancy when Robbie Leighton showed his team-mate how to do it with a terrific strike that flew into the ‘top bin’ and by the 55th minute it was virtually ‘game set and match’ when a long clearance found Ryan Smillie who shot low past Scott Costello.

Fauldhouse United: Connolly, Leighton, Daly, Watson, Brady, Patrick, Wallace, Ward, Currie, Smillie, O’ Donnell. Subs: Duffy, McCafferty, Malone, Stewart, Dunn.

Thornton Hibs: Costello, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, Millar, Shanks, D.Anthony, B.Anthony, McNab, Ireland, Thomson, Crichton. Subs: Robertson, Coleman, Adam, Keatings, Warrender.

Referee: Mr M.Addy