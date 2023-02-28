Thornton Hibs on the defensive during Saturday's narrow defeat at Preston Athletic (Submitted pic)

And it has to be said that second division Thornton gave as good as they got against a team from a division above, but in the end it was the East Lothian side who made it into the second round by three goals to two.

Both teams came close to breaking the deadlock before Athletic took the lead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anes Subasic's long pass sent Jamie Devlin scarpering down the inside left channel and, as he entered the box he went down as keeper Calum Sutherland dived in an attempt to grab the ball.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot with Mikey Hamilton guiding the ball home.

Just before half-time, Hibs levelled when Sean Cunningham headed in his first goal in a green and white jersey from Max Coleman's corner kick.

Despite the stadium announcer then advising that Mikey Gould had given Thornton a 69th minute lead, it was in fact Joe Kinninmonth who claimed his ninth goal of the season with a fierce drive from the edge of the area to make it 2-1 for the away side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just five minutes later it was all-square again after Devlin netted from close range.

Devlin proved to be the hammer of the Hibs as he snatched the eventual winner with five minutes remaining.

Gutted Hibs boss Craig Gilbert said: “They got a penalty against the run of play and we really could have been 3-1 up or 4-1 up at half-time.

"We had a few chances and their keeper kept them in it in the first half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Athletic: Stirling, Reilly, Innes, McKinnon, Currie, Walker, Jack, Subasic, Devlin, Hamilton, Archibald. Subs: Hand, Keenan, Faulds, Somers, McCole, Laidlaw, Gray.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Johal, McMillan, Cunningham, Adam, Coleman, McNeish, Kinninmonth, Gould, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Beard, Soutar, Daniel Meldrum, Hepburn, Ireland, Darren Meldrum.