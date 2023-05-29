News you can trust since 1871
Thornton Hibs: Joe Kinninmonth lands awards double at club's presentation day

Thornton Hibs’ annual presentation day last weekend saw Joe Kinninmonth land the Players' Player of the Year and Top Scorer prizes.
By John Laing
Published 29th May 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Award winners Calum Sutherland, Joe Kinninmonth and Garry ThomsonAward winners Calum Sutherland, Joe Kinninmonth and Garry Thomson
Award winners Calum Sutherland, Joe Kinninmonth and Garry Thomson

Winning the Committee’s Player of the Year gong was Calum Sutherland, while Garry Thomson scooped Supporters’ Player of the Year.

There were also presentations to Daniel McNab, Matthew Robertson, Ian Shanks, Max Coleman and Dean McMillan marking their 100th appearances, Stuart Drummond for 200 appearances and Garry Thomson, Adam Drummond and Andy Adam for 300 appearances.

In addition, gaffer Craig Gilbert was awarded a trophy for managing the club 500 times.

Hibs, who ended their East of Scotland League second divsion campaign with a 4-1 home loss to champions Whitburn last Tuesday night, ended in sixth spot.

