Award winners Calum Sutherland, Joe Kinninmonth and Garry Thomson

Winning the Committee’s Player of the Year gong was Calum Sutherland, while Garry Thomson scooped Supporters’ Player of the Year.

There were also presentations to Daniel McNab, Matthew Robertson, Ian Shanks, Max Coleman and Dean McMillan marking their 100th appearances, Stuart Drummond for 200 appearances and Garry Thomson, Adam Drummond and Andy Adam for 300 appearances.

In addition, gaffer Craig Gilbert was awarded a trophy for managing the club 500 times.