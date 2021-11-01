Thornton Hibs losing run goes on

Andy Adam is congratulated by Jordan Lamont after his goal.

But, despite losing for the sixth game on the trot, they can take great heart from this performance as they made the league leaders dig deep to earn the three points.

There's no denying that the Hi-His enjoyed more possession and had more shots on target but they found Jordan Millar in irresistible form as he pulled off a string of terrific saves although you have to say “that's what he's there for!”

Once again the Hibs only had eleven fit players with three trialists forming the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making his debut was Jordan Lamont who joined the club earlier in the week from Kirkcaldy & Dysart and he would be pleased with the way he performed in his first start.

The first-half was goal-less with the closest thing for Thornton being a superb strike that Andy Adam struck from fully 35 yards that must've taken the paint off the top of the crossbar.

The same man enjoyed better fortune in the 56th minute as he got on the end of Lamont's low cross to net from close range.

Robbie King came on as a sub for Haddington just after this, finding himself in a good position in the Thornton box not long after his introduction and unselfishly teeing up Guy McGarry, whose shot hit the bar when a goal looked a sure thing.

But the 18-year-old King, not long back from a loan spell at Arniston Rangers, soon equalised.

The teenager struck netted a composed shot from the left outside the six yard box after Shaun Hill's ball from the right found his feet.

And it was his fellow substitute, Jack Neilson who struck what turned out to be the winner seven minutes from time with the Hibs appealing in vain for offside.

Haddington Athletic: Cornet, Robertson, C.Watson, Aitchison, Simpson, Congalton, E.Watson, Hill, Eddington, McGarry, Szemis. Subs: Harris, Subasic, King, Neilson, Bowers, Stirling.