Thornton Hibs make history with Fife and Lothians Cup final victory

LIVINGSTON UNITED 2 THORNTON HIBS 3

For the first time in their history, Thornton Hibs won the V Tech SMT Fife and Lothians Cup following an enthralling encounter on a rainy night in Bathgate.

They began the game on the front foot and deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute when Adam Drummond’s cross found its way through to Stuart Drummond who crashed the ball home from 15 yards.

Livingston were looking dangerous on the break though and Andy Warrender had to look lively to prevent both Antonio and Bryan Jaconnelli from finding the net and this was to prove crucial because by the 34th minute the Hibs had doubled their advantage when the sponsor’s eventual man of the match, Chris Ireland, rose to head home Andy Adam’s corner-kick.

Play was then held up for a wee while whilst Ireland received treatment after he collided with the upright immediately after connecting with the ball.

Livingston were a different proposition in the second half and pulled a goal back in the 51st minute through Bryan Jaconelli before they were reduced to ten men in the 56th minute when Craig Thomson was ordered off for a second yellow card offence.

This didn’t appear to hinder them though because by the 70th minute it was all-square when Bryan Jaconelli converted Daniel Clancy’s corner-kick to make it ‘game on’.

This goal kick-started Thornton into action and just three minutes later Scott Orrock netted what turned out to be the winner with a shot that appeared to take an eternity to cross the line.

In the dying seconds, Thornton had Daniel McNab ordered off after being cautioned for a second time but this didn’t dampen the celebrations a minute or so later when the final whistle was sounded.

SM Electrical Services Hibs (and V Tech SMT) Man of the Match: Chris Ireland

Livingston United: King, Macmillan, Miller, C.Thomson, Williamson, Baird, Gregory, A.Jaconelli, Clancy, B.Jaconelli, B.Jaconelli, McGuinness. Subs: Kay, Mitchell, Murray, Rooney, Peace.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, Hepburn, Shanks, Orrock, McNab, D.Anthony, Ireland, Thomson, Adam. Subs: Keatings, B.Anthony, Crichton, Shields, Costello.

Referee: Mr C.Whyte