Thornton Hibs make League Cup progress in Borders

Thornton Hibs' Murray Black goes past Callum Williamson

Thornton Hibs’ first ever visit to the extremely picturesque Victoria Park last Saturday was an enjoyable one as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Vale of Leithen which put them into the draw for the League Cup second round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Gilbert’s team got off to the perfect start because with just two minutes on the clock, Robbie Westwaters netted for the second week on the trot with Lewis Rodger – as he had done the previous Saturday – providing the assist.

Just two minutes later Stuart Drummond was fortunate there wasn't a swear box as he was heard to loudly voice his frustration after he put an effort just wide and at this stage it looked like a case of just how many the Hibs would win by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn't until the half hour mark though that they managed to double their advantage when Murray Black played in Harris Jolicoeur who coolly clipped the ball over the advancing Thomas McLean for his second goal for the club.

Harris Jolicoeur nets the second goal for Thornton Hibs at Vale of Leithen

Early in the second half Westwaters wasn't far away from claiming his second then at the other end Yassar Sambo had a great opportunity to reduce the leeway but he lost his footing at the crucial moment and the chance was gone.

James Flynn then watched in disappointment as his attempt flashed over and then at the other end, the Hibs substitute, Keir Allan, struck a beauty with McLean equal to the task as he tipped the ball onto the top of the crossbar.

Macaulay Jarrett in the Hibs goal made his first save of note in the 79th minute to deny Nathan Thomson then deep into added time he made sure of the clean sheet when he made a great stop from the same man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunnydale Executive Travel/ Station Hotel Hibs Man of the Match was Lewis Rodger.

Hibs, who were playing in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fifth round at Broxburn Athletic after we went to press on Tuesday, host Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in the East of Scotland Football League first division this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

It wasn’t such a good weekend for fellow Fifers Glenrothes FC last Saturday as they went down to a 4-0 home loss to West Calder in the League Cup first round.

Glens, co-bossed by John Martin and Kev Smith, have no listed competitive fixture this Saturday.