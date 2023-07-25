News you can trust since 1871
Thornton Hibs: Manager Craig Gilbert going with youth this season in bid to avoid disappointments of last term

A new-look Thornton Hibs line-up defeated Lochgelly Albert 3-0 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with gaffer Craig Gilbert having conducted major surgery on his squad this summer following the retirement from playing of veteran pair Adam Drummond and Ian Hepburn, the latter of whom is now a coach at Memorial Park.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:47 BST
Thornton's Andy McCallion about to thank Robbie Westwaters (10) for providing the assist for his goal against LochgellyThornton's Andy McCallion about to thank Robbie Westwaters (10) for providing the assist for his goal against Lochgelly
Thornton's Andy McCallion about to thank Robbie Westwaters (10) for providing the assist for his goal against Lochgelly

The restructure comes after Gilbert’s side’s East of Scotland Football League second division promotion hopes were derailed last season by a late run of defeats when their squad couldn’t cope with playing several matches in a short period of time having suffered numerous postponements earlier in the campaign.

He said: “After Drummond and Hepburn retired and older guys like Ian Shanks and Andrew Adam said this could be their last year before packing in, we have added seven new 19 and 20-year-olds and it’s given us fresh legs, more running and youth.

"The turnover of players at our club has probably not been as good as it should have been.

"But now when I turn round and look at the bench I can see we’re going to have a squad in depth.

"Instead of turning round to see three right backs on the bench, we’re going to have qualities all over the park.

"We have 22 players signed so there will be two people for every position which is great.

"We brought on eight guys for the second half against Lochgelly which totally changed the team which was fantastic to see.

"It’s a massive change compared to two weeks ago when we went to Gartcairn with 12 guys in sapping heat. And one of the guys got injured 15 minutes in so the sub had to go on early doors.

"We controlled most of the game at Lochgelly, who were relegated last season, but they have some good young players and I think they’ll be all right this year.”

The goalscorers at the weekend were Andy McCallion (33 mins), Stuart Drummond (73 mins, penalty) and Mikey Gould (76 mins).

Thornton complete their pre-season tonight (Wednesday) at home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

Then the 'Real McCoy' begins this Saturday when Craig Gilbert’s side travel to take on Dalkeith Thistle in their opening match of this season’s second division, with kick-off at 2.30pm.