Thornton's Andy McCallion about to thank Robbie Westwaters (10) for providing the assist for his goal against Lochgelly

The restructure comes after Gilbert’s side’s East of Scotland Football League second division promotion hopes were derailed last season by a late run of defeats when their squad couldn’t cope with playing several matches in a short period of time having suffered numerous postponements earlier in the campaign.

He said: “After Drummond and Hepburn retired and older guys like Ian Shanks and Andrew Adam said this could be their last year before packing in, we have added seven new 19 and 20-year-olds and it’s given us fresh legs, more running and youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The turnover of players at our club has probably not been as good as it should have been.

"But now when I turn round and look at the bench I can see we’re going to have a squad in depth.

"Instead of turning round to see three right backs on the bench, we’re going to have qualities all over the park.

"We have 22 players signed so there will be two people for every position which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We brought on eight guys for the second half against Lochgelly which totally changed the team which was fantastic to see.

"It’s a massive change compared to two weeks ago when we went to Gartcairn with 12 guys in sapping heat. And one of the guys got injured 15 minutes in so the sub had to go on early doors.

"We controlled most of the game at Lochgelly, who were relegated last season, but they have some good young players and I think they’ll be all right this year.”

The goalscorers at the weekend were Andy McCallion (33 mins), Stuart Drummond (73 mins, penalty) and Mikey Gould (76 mins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton complete their pre-season tonight (Wednesday) at home to Kirkcaldy & Dysart.