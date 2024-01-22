Thornton Hibs manager Craig Gilbert urges East of Scotland League for help in getting this weekend's game against Ormiston Primrose played
With Primrose having not played a home league game at their New Recreation Park ground since September 30 due to flooding issues, veteran Hibs gaffer Gilbert is understandably pessimistic about the prospects of this weekend’s tie going ahead at the ground.
He told the Fife Free Press: “Ormiston have had nine postponements this season already so I’ve spoken to the league about this issue.
"I remember when we were junior, all those years ago, we levelled the park but the guy that did the drainage wasn’t the best and he took too much soil away so our park kind of flooded fairly easily as the water wasn’t getting away.
"So we ended up playing one home game and the league decided we had to stop getting games called off all the time, so we had to play every game away from home.
"That’s what we did for a season.
"Something similar has to happen to Ormiston if their games keep getting called off.
“But we are not allowed to play this game on an astroturf instead. We have already asked the league that question. We could maybe play on astroturf if it was a cup tie, a one off game.
"Ormiston have a serious problem, so they either have to play at somebody else’s park or they have to play at an astro. It’s just common sense, it’s logical.
"But the league don’t want this which I found astounding because they are not letting games get played.
"It’s not an unfair advantage as Bo’ness Athletic play on an astro, as do Stirling and Armadale.
"We will soon be into February and if the game is called off on Saturday, we’ll still have 17 league games to play between then and May.
"We have been left high and dry.”
Earlier this season, the Ormiston Primrose v Thornton Hibs league game originally scheduled for Saturday, October 28 was postponed due to an unplayable park and rearranged for Thornton’s ground on Saturday, November 25, a fixture which Gilbert’s men won 6-2.
Ironically, Ormiston’s much-maligned playing surface passed a morning pitch inspection ahead of their home King Cup second round match against Vale of Leithen last Saturday, but the game was subsequently postponed just half an hour before kick-off due to a subsequent deterioration.