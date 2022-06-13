Thornton Hibs player Drummond nets an end-of-season hat-trick

Stuart Drummond and Garry Thomson with their silverware (pic by John Laing)

Drummond collected all three player of the year awards at the ceremony, from the supporters, the committee and the players.

Garry Thomson picked up the top scorer trophy for the fifth time, with 21 goals in 2021-22, and also received an additional cup as he netted his 200th goal for the Hibs during the season.

Thornton were deprived of a promotion spot in the newly-restyled First Division of the East of Scotland League after an unlucky 2-1 defeat at Edinburgh United on the last day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A draw would have been enough but the result robbed them of a finish in the top seven. Perhaps not surprisingly, Thomson was Hibs’ scorer.

They finished eighth with 42 points from 28 games, having won 13, drawn three and lost 12, with 54 goals and a difference of plus seven to their credit.

With three Fife derbies to look forward to next term, opponents in the 18-team Second Division will be Arniston Rangers, Craigroyston, Dalkeith Thistle, Easthouses Lily MW, Edinburgh South, Edinburgh United, Hawick Royal Albert United, Heriot-Watt University, Lochgelly Albert, Newburgh, Ormiston Primrose, Peebles Rovers, St Andrews United, Stirling University, Syngenta, Tweedmouth Rangers and Whitburn.