Thornton Hibs repay groundsman's efforts with three points

Thornton Hibs 3 Whitburn 2

Despite the horrendous weather that hit the Kingdom on Wednesday, the Hibs' groundsman, Bill Wright, got Memorial Park playable for Thornton's first home game of the season.

And Craig Gilbert's players showed their appreciation for this by taking all three points from this keenly contested game.

It was the visitors who drew first blood thanks to Daniel Moran's low drive in the 6th minute but this lead lasted only seven minutes before Ben Anthony netted the equaliser.

Daniel McNab put Hibs ahead in the 22nd minute with Ben Anthony extending this lead on the half hour mark.

Early in the second-half, Whitburn captain, Gary Brass, watched his well struck free-kick superbly tipped over by Scott Costello but Brass had better luck in the 86th minute when he reduced the deficit to one.

The visitors threw everything at Thornton in search of an equaliser but it was much to the relief of the Hibs' support that the referee sounded the final whistle three minutes into added time.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Ben Anthony

Thornton Hibs: Costello, Crichton, Wilson, S.Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Cooper, Orrock, B.Anthony, Thomson, McNab. Subs: D.Anthony, Shanks, Keatings, Adam, Warrender.

Whitburn: Horne, Wilson, Moran, Boyle, Griffin, Nicol, Gunn, Thomson, Brass, Duncan, Liddell. Subs: D.Russell, Tinning, Cooper, Mochan, Taylor.

Referee: Mr T.Ormiston