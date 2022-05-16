Thornton Hibs share points in six-goal thriller

Celebrations following Stuart Drummond's penalty for Thornton. (Pic: John Laing)

There was a goal-feast at Memorial Park as Thornton Hibs played their last home game of the season.

With neither of their registered goalkeepers being available, the Hibs arranged a loan deal with Dundee to allow Rhuriah Lynch to make his debut and he played his part as the team collected a valuable point that allowed them to stay in sixth position in the league.

Rosyth began the game on the front foot and took a deserved lead in the 14th minute when bad marking allowed Daniel Hall a free header as he got on the end of Stevie Simmings' free-kick.

This lead lasted seven minutes before Garry Thomson cut in from the left and smashed a low shot past Blair Penman to make it all-square.

But only for three minutes before Rosyth went ahead for the second time and this time it was Myles Wilson who netted after good work by Callum Strang.

By the 29th minute it was even-stevens again and it was Thomson who got on the end of Joe Kinninmonth's cross to smash an unsaveable volley into the net for his twentieth goal of the season.

Nine minutes into the second-half, Thornton took the lead for the first time in the match, a well taken penalty by Stuart Drummond after Sean O'Neil had brought down John Soutar.

Garry Leighton levelled affairs in the 67th minute before his side were reduced to ten men as Ryan McDonald was red-carded for what the referee deemed was 'violent conduct'.

The closest thing to either side claiming a winner came in the 73rd minute when Max Coleman's free-kick just missed its intended target.

This was Rosyth's last match of the season and after this game they are sitting in fifth position but they must now rely on other teams to do them favours to allow them to finish in the top seven.

Thornton have one league game left, away to Edinburgh United on the 28th of May so at least they know it's within their own hands to achieve their goal.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match – Joe Kinninmonth