Thornton Hibs share points with Kennoway

When two supporters – one from either side of Thornton Hibs and Kennoway Star Hearts - are overheard discussing the ‘fact’ that watching Scotland is more entertaining, then this will perhaps give an indication as to ‘how good’ this 2-2 draw was.

The first-half in particular was about as exciting as a visit to the dentist, the only two notes of interest being a Garry Thomson free-kick that skiffed off the top of the crossbar and a Chris Ireland flick from close range that was blocked on the line.

The second-half had to be better and it was but only because there were some goals to report on.

The first came in the 48th minute when Adam Drummond rose to head home Andy Adam’s corner-kick.

The Hibs looked home and hosed when Chris Ireland’s diving header in the 82nd minute made it two but credit to Star who staged a great fightback to take a deserved share of the spoils.

Dylan Muir was out of luck with a terrific free-kick that smacked off the junction of the post and crossbar but in the 85th minute

he enjoyed better luck with a low drive from an acute angle and a minute later James Collins’ free-kick struck Max Coleman and went wide for a fruitless corner-kick.

Collins had better luck with another deflected shot three minutes into added time which sent the unfortunate Andy Warrender in the home goal the wrong way.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, S.Drummond, Millar, Hepburn, Shanks, Adam, Orrock, Coleman, Ireland, Thomson, A.Drummond. Subs: Dursley, B.Anthony, Robertson.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Paterson, Young, Brewster, L.Rolland, Doig, R.Muir, Craig, Collins, Bryce,

D.Muir, B.Rolland. Subs: Mair, Templeton, Grierson.

Referee: Mr S.Gill