From left, Ian Hepburn, Garry Thomson, Adam Drummond, Andrew Adam, Ian Shanks and Daniel McNab

And those in attendance witnessed an absolute goal feast with the former players' team coming out on top by seven goals to four.

Shaun Keatings swiftly had the 'away' side three up courtesy of a terrific hat-trick completed in just 11 minutes, with many questioning if this was the player’s best ever game in a green and white jersey!

Garry Thomson pulled one back after being set up by John Soutar, with Andy Adam's thunderous strike (his words!) giving Stuart Hall no chance to make the half-time score 2-3.

Thornton Hibs try to build an attack

Just a few minutes after the restart, Graeme Dursley's clever backheel allowed Bryan Strachan to put the former players two goals ahead before Thomson netted his second to reduce the deficit to one.

Lee White made it 3-5 with Dursley again providing the assist, but Andy McCallion's volley reduced this lead.

White went on to complete his hat-trick, the final goal coming after Scott Costello had initially made a great save to prevent Chris Ireland's free-kick from counting, but White was handily placed to knock the ball over the line from close range.

That was the end of the scoring but not the end of the fun as The Station Hotel was jumping later on with some players giving it a go on the karaoke.

Daniel McNab (1st right) in the thick of the action

The best advice they could get though was: ‘Just stick to playing fitba!’

And playing football is certainly something all six players honoured have earned great popularity doing at Memorial Park over several years.

Legend Thomson has won Thornton supporters’ player of the year five times, committee player of the year five times and players’ player of the year four times. He has also been a Central League, North Division and Fife & Lothians Cup winner once each.

Other Thornton stats for the players read: Andy Adam, debut August 2008 (four spells), 318 apps, 33 goals; Adam Drummond, debut August 2005 (four spells), 364 apps, 91 goals; Ian Hepburn, debut August 2003 (four spells), 328 apps, 21 goals; Daniel McNab, debut August 2013, 199 apps, 51 goals and Ian Shanks, debut August 2011, 199 apps, three goals.

The players enjoyed their day at Memorial Park

Finally, Thornton Hibs would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who contributed in some way to making it such a memorable day for the six players.

Appreciation also goes to Jimmy Will for providing the bouncy castle, Steph Ewan for doing the face painting, Kay Foster for bring her two wee 'cuddies', Ricky Smith for refereeing, the people who donated raffle and tombola prizes, Stuart Gray for providing the music, all the former players who took part and finally to all the supporters who turned up to witness this memorable occasion.

Thornton, fourth in the East of Scotland League second division with 13 points from six matches, continue their league campaign at Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.