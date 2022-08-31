Thornton Hibs stay fourth in table after 1-1 derby draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie McNeish about to deliver a cross for Thornton Hibs against Newburgh Juniors on Tuesday night (Photo: John Laing)

That 1-1 draw at Newburgh’s East Shore Park home ground leaves the Hibs in fourth place in the 18-team table with 11 points and their hosts 14th on four points, both having played six games.

Despite the Hibs creating an absolute wheen of goal-scoring opportunities, the first half ended goal-less thanks to a combination of slack finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Newburgh’s David Chalmers.

The second half saw the home side begin on the front foot with former Newburgh defender Aman

Johal coming to the Hibs’ rescue as he got in the way of Rory Marshall’s net-bound effort.

Kellar Harris had better luck in the 51st minute with a header to give manager Allan Moody’s side the lead, and a wee while later an outstanding save from another ex-Newburgh favourite, Calum Sutherland, prevented Marshall from doubling his side’s advantage.

Thornton drew level in the 68th minute when Stuart Drummond blasted an unstoppable penalty past Chalmers after Johal had been brought down in the area.

The closest thing to a winning goal came in the 80th minute when Max Coleman connected with Dean McMillan’s perfect cross but he watched in despair as his superb volley took the paint off the top of the crossbar.

Stuart Drummond was named as the Hibs’ GI Joinery-sponsored man of the match.

Newburgh: Chalmers, White, Byrne, Cameron, Doyle, Anderson, Lawson, Hall, O’Rourke, Marshall,

Harris. Subs: Stevenson, Robertson, Paterson, Harper, Blyth, Eddouss.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Johal, Robertson, S Drummond, Laird, Coleman, McNeish, Ireland, Kinninmonth, Soutar, McMillan. Subs: Adam, Sharp, Daniel Meldrum, Allan, Darren Meldrum.

Next up for the Hibs is a home game, also in the league, this Saturday against Edinburgh United, with kick-off at 2.30pm.