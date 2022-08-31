Thornton Hibs stay fourth in table after 1-1 derby draw
Honours ended up even between Thornton Hibs and fellow Fifers Newburgh Juniors on Tuesday evening, with their East of Scotland Football League second division derby yielding a point apiece.
That 1-1 draw at Newburgh’s East Shore Park home ground leaves the Hibs in fourth place in the 18-team table with 11 points and their hosts 14th on four points, both having played six games.
Despite the Hibs creating an absolute wheen of goal-scoring opportunities, the first half ended goal-less thanks to a combination of slack finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Newburgh’s David Chalmers.
The second half saw the home side begin on the front foot with former Newburgh defender Aman
Johal coming to the Hibs’ rescue as he got in the way of Rory Marshall’s net-bound effort.
Kellar Harris had better luck in the 51st minute with a header to give manager Allan Moody’s side the lead, and a wee while later an outstanding save from another ex-Newburgh favourite, Calum Sutherland, prevented Marshall from doubling his side’s advantage.
Thornton drew level in the 68th minute when Stuart Drummond blasted an unstoppable penalty past Chalmers after Johal had been brought down in the area.
The closest thing to a winning goal came in the 80th minute when Max Coleman connected with Dean McMillan’s perfect cross but he watched in despair as his superb volley took the paint off the top of the crossbar.
Stuart Drummond was named as the Hibs’ GI Joinery-sponsored man of the match.
Newburgh: Chalmers, White, Byrne, Cameron, Doyle, Anderson, Lawson, Hall, O’Rourke, Marshall,
Harris. Subs: Stevenson, Robertson, Paterson, Harper, Blyth, Eddouss.
Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Johal, Robertson, S Drummond, Laird, Coleman, McNeish, Ireland, Kinninmonth, Soutar, McMillan. Subs: Adam, Sharp, Daniel Meldrum, Allan, Darren Meldrum.
Next up for the Hibs is a home game, also in the league, this Saturday against Edinburgh United, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Their visitors from the capital currently sit tenth in the table with five points from as many matches.