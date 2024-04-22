Thornton Hibs surrender two-goal lead in 3-2 cup defeat at Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Hibs skipper Andy Adam netted the opener in the second minute from the penalty spot after Daniel McNab had been brought down by Daniel Baur and just two minutes later Andy McCallion capitalised on slack defending to double the lead.
Only another two minutes had elapsed before Jordan Tosh robbed the ball from the feet of Thornton goalie, Craig Doctor, before guiding the ball into the unguarded net and by this time your reporter thought he was going to have to put out an appeal for another notepad and pen because at this rate the final score was looking something like 15-30!
It remained 1-2 at half-time and at it was difficult to ascertain which team played in the East of Scotland League Premier Division and which one was a second division outfit, but the home side held the upper hand after the break.
It took Hill of Beath took until the 64th minute before Johnny Galloway levelled affairs with a 20-yard drive into the top bin that gave Doctor no chance.
With extra-time looking likely, Ross Allum smacked home what turned out to be the eventual winner in the 86th minute, although in added time Ross Hain came mighty close to claiming an equaliser with a 22-yard strike that must have taken the paint off the upright.
Hibs are at home to Dalkeith Thistle in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.
