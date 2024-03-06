Thornton Hibs' Garry Thomson runs off to celebrate the first of his double in win at Bo'ness Athletic

Craig Gilbert’s team made it ten wins in a row, getting off to the perfect start as Keir Allan headed in Garry Thomson's free-kick after four minutes.

On 26 minutes it was all square thanks to Ryan Robertson's free-kick.

Five minutes into the second half, Max Coleman's corner picked out Sean Cunningham and his low shot from an acute angle flashed in to put Hibs back in front.

When Allan was brought down in the box in the 58th minute, Stuart Drummond had the opportunity to extend Thornton's lead but Fraser Currid had other ideas and pulled off a fine save.

But, in the 72nd minute, Coleman's free-kick was perfect for Thomson to smash home Hibs’ third goal.

Just three minutes later Thomson's fierce drive from distance made it 4-1 and not long after that Ciaran Healy – who was making his debut after signing on loan from East Fife – smashed the ball home shortly after coming on as a substitute to complete the scoring.

Thornton’s win represented just the second time in 19 league matches this season that Willie Irvine’s Athletic had been defeated.

The victory puts third-placed Hibs on 41 points from 17 fixtures, in the final promotion position and eight points clear of fourth-placed Edinburgh South who have played two games less.

The midweek exploits at Newtown Park came three days after Thornton had won 2-0 at home to Edinburgh South in a League Cup 1st Round encounter.

Hibs’ opening goal came in the 13th minute from Andy McCallion, who stabbed the ball over the line from close range following a strong run by John Soutar and this completed the first half scoring.

Early in the second half, Craig Doctor denied Ciaran Vaughan with a great save and instead the next goal came at the other end in the 58th minute when Soutar rose to head home Murray Black's cross.

Doctor then made two terrific saves within minutes of each other to deny Jamie Kerr and Kenny O'Brien as the capital side enjoyed their best spell in the game.

It was by no means one way traffic though as Lewis Whitelaw showed Doctor he didn't have a monopoly on great saves as he did well to prevent McCallion from extending the Hibs lead.

Doctor then denied Blake Wales and by the 72nd minute the visitors must've realised it wasn't going to be their day when Jordan Cropley's inswinging corner came back off the face of the bar, eventually falling to Reece Standen who blazed the ball over its intended target.

This victory came at a cost though as Harris Duffy had to be helped off in added time after he was on the end of a reckless challenge that saw Blake Wales being yellow carded with some thinking that it merited red.