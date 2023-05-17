Garry Thomson on the ball for Thornton Hibs

Sixth-placed Hibs are nine points off the fourth and final promotion slot with just two league games to play, following defeats in each of their past five fixtures in the division after victories in their nine matches before that.

Last Wednesday, Craig Gilbert’s side were defeated 3-2 at Arniston Rangers, with Hibs’ goals via John Soutar’s 11th-minute header and Stuart Drummond – also with his head – on 43 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Arniston hit back to win via Arran Laidlaw’s 19th-minute penalty and second half efforts by Daniel Greig and Niall Kemp. Hibs had to cope with the 79th-minute dismissal of Garry Thomson for a second yellow card offence.

Moving onto Saturday, Hibs lost 2-1 at Tweedmouth Rangers, with Stuart Drummond’s penalty goal on 40 minutes preceding two second half goals for home skipper Regan Graham.

Finally, on Monday night, Thornton lost 1-0 at Craigroyston, with Hibs sources adamant that the poor quality of St Mark’s Park had contributed towards Matthew Robertson going off injured after just 12 minutes when he 'did' his ankle in one of the pitch’s many holes.

Chris Jack netted the only goal on 71 minutes when he smacked the ball beyond Calum Sutherland after being set up by Leo Buckle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs almost equalised when an Adam Drummond effort struck the upright before Andy Adam was red carded in added time for 'advising' the referee he'd made a wrong decision and he was followed by Stuart Drummond for a second yellow card offence.