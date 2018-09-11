Thornton Hibs U19s 3-4 Bayview: Hibs still seeking first win

Thornton Hibs U19s are still searching for their first win of the season after they suffered a 4-3 defeat to Bayview.

They got off to a flyer when Jack Hoskisson struck a beauty to give them a second minute lead. Slack defending though allowed Shay Brough and then Reilly Campbell to turn the match on its head and give Bayside a half-time advantage.

When further goals from Campbell and Mitchell McGonigal put the visitors 4-1 up by the hour mark it looked all over bar the shouting, however, Ryan O’Donnell pulled one back in 64 minutes, and then by the 69th minute, the deficit was cut to one when Max Bain netted following a good run.

Despite being reduced to nine men when Archie Watson then Max Bain were red carded, Thornton continued to look dangerous but time ran out, leaving Bayside to collect all three points.