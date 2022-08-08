Thornton Hibs up for Alex Jack Cup after 4-1 win in capital

Thornton Hibs' Ian Shanks vying for possession with Craigroyston's Ryan Dixon during their sides' Alex Jack Cup first-round tie on Saturday (Photo: John Laing)

With just six minutes on the clock, Chris Ireland headed home Daniel McNab’s corner-kick, and from the restart, the Hibs won the ball back to allow Joe Kinninmonth to race down the left. His cross found Ireland and though his shot was saved by Jamie Newman, the loose ball was smashed home by Jamie McNeish.

Two goals in barely 30 seconds appeared to knock the stuffing out of their Edinburgh hosts as manager Craig Gilbert's side went on to enjoy the bulk of possession.

A well struck free-kick from Ireland two minutes before half-time put the Hibs on easy street – or so they thought.

Early in the second half, Jordan Millar made a fine save to prevent Oskar Zieniewicz from scoring, but Ryan Dixon was handily placed to head the ball into the open goal.

A low drive from McNab in the 54th minute put paid to any ideas of a comeback, though, and late in the game, Ireland got close to notching up a hat-trick when he was the proverbial ba’ hair away from connecting with McNab’s almost pin-point cross.

That victory sets Thornton Hibs up for another trip to the capital to take on Leith Athletic in the second round of the cup at Meadowbank Stadium on Friday, August 26.

Craigroyston: Newman, Hill, Balloch, Smith, Howie, Watson, Clark, Connolly, Cron, Zieniewicz, Dixon. Subs: Heap, Duff, Uwandu, McCormack, Buckle.

Thornton Hibs: Millar, Johal, McMillan, S Drummond, Shanks, Adam, McNeish, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Ireland, McNab. Subs: Sharp, Darren Meldrum, Daniel Meldrum, Sutherland.

That cup success came three days after a 7-1 defeat to table-toppers Syngenta in Grangemouth in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division.

The Hibs, wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for former player Jordan Crombie, were hit by a second-half collapse, the game turning on its head in the 53rd minute after Stuart Drummond was sent off

for a second yellow-card offence.

Callum Robertson had already given manager Gordon Wylde’s hosts a 1-0 interval lead, but once they got a numerical advantage on the park, they really began to turn the screw.

Seconds after Drummond’s dismissal, Syngenta doubled their lead, Declan Fitzpatrick netting from close range, and ten minutes later Ryan McElute headed home their third.

A 69th-minute penalty from James Finlay made it four, but two minutes later Adam Drummond headed home to reduce the deficit.

Another Finlay penalty re-established Syngenta’s four goal-advantage, then, in the last two minutes of the game, goals from McElute and Calum Rodger completed a night of woe for the Hibs.