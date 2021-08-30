Thornton through after 11-goal cup thriller

Thornton score during the 11-goal thriller against Tweedmouth

Hibs took the lead in the 19th minute when keeper Mutch fluffed his attempted clearance, leaving Thomson with the simplest of tasks to roll the ball over the line from close range.

Gradually the home side came more into things with and Hibs keeper Jordan Millar was powerless to keep out Drew Cummings' 36th minute dipping strike from distance.

Four minutes later Thornton regained the lead through Ormiston who chested the ball over the line from close range and Ben Rolland further extended Thornton's lead in the 57th minute, cleverly clipping the ball beyond the advancing Mutch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When supersub, Fergus Mackie, hit the fourth in the 78th minute the Hibs looked home and hosed but just three minutes later, Jack Forster's terrific overhead kick gave Millar absolutely no chance to reduce the deficit to two.

Three minutes later an attempted cross from Wilson struck Matthew Robertson's arm with the referee immediately pointing to the spot before sending off the Hibs' full-back.

Cummings netted the penalty and in the 89th minute the same player delivered a free kick which was perfect for Andrew Wilson to knock over the line at the back post.

Before the game could re-start, Callum Doran replaced the injured Millar in goal and a short while later the whistle sounded to send the game into extra-time.

In the 92nd minute, another great run from Rolland ended with a shot that was well saved by Mutch with Mackie pouncing on the loose ball only to see it smash off the upright before it fell kindly for Thomson whose low strike gave the home goalie no chance.

By the end of the first period Thornton were two goals to the good when Thomson showed great persistence to eventually get his shot away.