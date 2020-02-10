Thornton win League Cup penalty shoot out against Rosyth

Rosyth went into this Thorntons Property League Cup tie on the back of twelve straight wins and they must be wondering how they didn’t keep this very impressive run going. Unlucky thirteen perhaps?

Adam Drummond was brought down by Gregg Page in the 29th minute to earn the Hibs a penalty.

Unusually, Drummond didn’t ‘dust himself down’ as spot-kick takers are allegedly prone to do. Instead he faced a lengthy wait whilst Dale Prattis received treatment before smacking the ball past Blair Penman.

Ricki Cooper doubled Thornton’s lead in the 41st minute when he showed great skills on the byeline before shooting home from a ridiculously acute angle with Rosyth players appealing in vain that the ball had not crossed the line.

Just when it looked as if this would be the end of the first-half scoring, Tam Hampson netted to throw Rosyth a lifeline.

In the second-half, both teams passed up decent goal-scoring opportunities with Rosyth in particular being desperately unlucky as no fewer than three attempts smacked off the frame of the goal, Barry Sibanda had one and ex-Hibs’ man, Scott Gilfillan, did it twice.

At last Rosyth got the equaliser they deserved in the 84th minute with Gregg Page making up for his first half faux pas by cleverly lifting the ball over the advancing Scott Costello.

With the match finishing 2-2 it went to penalty-kicks.

Thornton had 100 per cent conversions thanks to Adam Drummond, Garry Thomson jnr, Chris Ireland and Shaun Keatings.

Rosyth netted their first two through Tam Hampson and Stuart Gibb but Scott Costello saved the third taken by Craig Anderson then Barry Sibanda put his one out of the ground to put Thornton through by 4-3.

SM Electrical Services Hibs’ Man of the Match: Ricki Cooper

Thornton Hibs: Costello, Ford, Wilson, Adam, Shields, Coleman, Keatings, Cooper, Ireland, Garry Thomson jnr, A.Drummond. Subs: McMillan, Crichton, Robertson, Dursley, Warrender.