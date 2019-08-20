Thousands gather for AM Soccer’s football festival

The weekend marked the first ever AM Soccer Cup at Duffus Park, with over 2000 people from around Scotland in attendance.

A fun and friendly format for kids aged between 6-11 years old allowed football for all, with small sided games, 7 a side, and 9 a side running over the two days.

Daniel Mason from AM Soccer said the event had gone even better than expected.

He said: “It was a great achievement being able to host one of the biggest and best tournaments in the UK at Duffus Park; something that could not have been done without the support and help of the Duffus Park sports hub working together to make this happen. The local clubs providing the festival with pitches, facilities, and catering for the two days complimented the football on show in what was a great weekend for the town.

“We look forward to a bigger and better event in the town next year.”