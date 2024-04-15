Ross Matthews in action at Arbroath during Raith's 3-2 defeat at Gayfield Park on March 1 (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

The 28-year-old Edinburgh-born midfielder, who began his Raith career 11 years ago, has since made 282 appearances and scored 18 goals, placing him 31st in the all-time Raith appearance list.

A Rovers testimonial match, golf day and brunch will be organised for Matthews, who only made six appearances last season as he recovered from the devastating impact of a freak toe injury which has required multiple operations.

Matthews was absent for the first half of the 2023-24 campaign, but he has since been a regular feature for Ian Murray’s team, making 13 appearances before being an unused substitute in last Saturday’s 0-0 home draw against Partick Thistle.

Rovers posted online that, having initially being a favourite of ex-Raith gaffer Ray McKinnon at Stark’s Park, Matthews had established himself as a first team regular, going on to make his 150th appearance against Stranraer in the 2018/19 season.

He was also part of John McGlynn’s team that won promotion back to the Scottish Championship in 2019/20.

In 2022/23, Matthews played a pivotal part in Rovers’ Challenge Cup win, scoring a wonderful goal in the semi-final against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. He deputised for suspended captain Kyle Benedictus, wearing the armband in the final win over Queen of the South.

Matthews then suffered the aforementioned injury that kept him out for just short of two years. Having last started for the club against Hamilton Accies in a 2-0 win at New Douglas Park in March 2022, Matthews next returned to the matchday squad for the 4-3 win over Partick Thistle in December 2023.

He then returned to action in a 2-1 Fife derby win at Dunfermline Athletic in January 2024.

The club statement added: “Since breaking back into the team this season, Ross has shown his class and quality both on and off the pitch.