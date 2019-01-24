Three points crucial as ‘Port aim to kick clear

Tayport are aiming to be back on East Super League duty this weekend when they host Kirrie Thistle.

It will be a crucial game for the home side, as their position in the table is now looking precarious.

Currently seventh, on 14 points from 12 matches, Tayport cannot consider themselves to be in a position of safety.

Two of the teams in the relegation spots, Kirrie included, can catch up by winning games in hand.

Kirrie, with eleven points from eleven fixtures could enhance their position with a win tomorrow.

So, it is imperative that Stevie Kay’s men start putting together a positive run of results in the league.

Indeed, not since September have the Canniepairt outfit posted a Super League win.

That statistic, however, is slightly misleading, as postponements and cup ties have accounted for most of the Saturdays since, so ‘Port have only played five league fixtures in the last four months.

The squad had a run-out on Saturday, in a hastily arranged friendly at Rosyth following the postponement of their fixture with Lochee United.

The hosts won the game 4-3, with Chris Liversedge, Dayle Robertson and Jamie Gill on the mark.