Three points for Glenrothes

Glenrothes took three points against Lochgelly at Warout Stadium.

Dylan Honeyman, Lea Shiavone and Andy McCallion with his first for the club were on target during the 3-0 win after the sides had gone in deadlocked at half time.

Glens’ co-manager, John Martin said he was pleased with the response from his side after last week’s disappointing performance and draw against Lochore Welfare.

“We started the game very well with lots of possession trying to play football and cut Lochgelly open,” he said.

"It was difficult to break them down as they parked the bus so deep and it frustrated us.

"Myself and Kevin ([Smith, co-manager] thought that we were trying to over play and walk the wall into the goals instead of letting our shots go.

“At the half time team talk we told the players we needed to be patient and that our goal was going come.

"In the second half we dominated possession again and had numerous chances where the Lochgelly keeper kept them in the game 4-5 times.

"Myself and Kev also had to be patient on the sidelines and believe that what we were trying to do would and eventually pay off and finally it did with a great team move with Dylan slotting home well.

"Once we got that first goal we knew that would give us the confidence to push for the second.

"Our second goal was again a very well worked team one where Lea Shiv finished with a great strike.”

Martin said the cushion of the second goal gave him and Smith the opportunity to bring on some youngsters and he was delighted with what he saw.

“All three Coutts, McManus and Andy all came on and did very well,” he says.

"We were especially delighted for young Andy who came on and score our third with what would be the last touch of the ball.”

“This gives us great delight that our youth system is working and credit must go to Brian and Alan, our under-20s management team, who are working tirelessly to help promote our youth system.”

He added: “Kev and I would like to thank all the fans the turned out, especially our Young Glens.