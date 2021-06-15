Three points for Raith Rovers in Fife derby against East Fife

Stacey Penman celebrates scoring the winning goal

In very warm conditions, it was East Fife who started the stronger gaining more possession of the football but didn’t really trouble the Raith defence or Hunter in goal in the early stages.

Set pieces were going to play a big part in the game and it was a short corner from East Fife that nearly opened the scoring, with the cross from the left-hand side striking the crossbar before rebounding to safety.

The second half was more eventful as Raith started to gain more control of the game.

Penman, Spry and Rattray in midfield got on the ball a lot more and were ably supported by Innes and young Emily McGurnaghan who was making her senior debut.

And it was Penman who did break the deadlock midway through the second half.

A long kick out from the East Fife goalkeeper was returned with interest by Penman as it sailed over the goalie from 40 yards.

East Fife were not going to give up though and came close to equalising on a few occasions with balls running across goal and shots narrowly missing the target.

The biggest chance for East Fife came with less than 10 minutes remaining. An corner was headed off the line by Penman and the rebound from point blank range deflected off the midfielder’s hand and onto the crossbar.

A yellow card and penalty followed, but luckily for Raith it was hit over the bar.

In a frantic finish, East Fife tried to breach the Raith backline, but the defence of Duncan, Murdoch, Simpson and Mowbray stood firm to deny any further clear opportunities, with Donaldson working hard up front to chase down every loose ball.