Three sent off in Kirkcaldy & Dysart victory over Bo'ness

Kirkcaldy & Dysart 2 Bo'ness United Jnrs 0

In the first match of the new year and decade, Kirkcaldy & Dysart battled for their win against Bo’ness United thanks to goals from Ewan Henderson, who later saw red, and Stevie Jefferies who doubled the lead late on in the match.

The Kirkcaldy side were the first on the attack.

The ball ricocheted around the box and ended up going out for a corner – which amounted to nothing of value as Henderson headed over the bar.

Not long after with Bo’ness on the counterattack, Alec Wade drove up the pitch and played it to James Rintoul but Ryan McGowan successfully stopped the attack dead in its tracks.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart then won a throw-in deep in the half of the away side, the ball being cut back to Liam Bell who was just off the mark with his shot as it went just wide.

Shortly after, Calum Geddes was twisting and turning his way out of the defence’s reach only for his shot to be blocked.

He managed to get off another shot that went wide of the goal.

Pressure was being put on the Bo’ness defence by Kirkcaldy as Geddes went on the attack again.

This time though he put the ball across the face of goal only for it to be cleared.

YM nearly opened the scoring as Henderson nipped the ball past Craig Cowan in the Bo’ness goal, it looked like it was going in the back of the net, but the woodwork came to the rescue for Bo’ness.

In 42 minutes, however, the home side got what they wanted as Bell played through to Henderson who took the ball past the goalkeeper and put it in the back of the net.

The pressure had finally paid off as YM went into the interval with the lead.

Early in the second half Bo’ness swung a corner deep into the box, but it was easily collected by home keeper, Rab Wilson.

The Kirkcaldy side had a cance to double their lead as Bell headed across goal to Geddes who, unluckily, squandered the chance as it was hit over the bar.

The next chance went to Bo’ness as Wilson had to stoop down to make a save and the rebound shot was cleared off the line by Ryan McGowan to keep his side in the lead.

The visitors were still searching for the equaliser but the YM defence coped comfortably.

The referee was kept busy in the latter stages of the match as frustration came to the fore and a second yellow was awarded to the visitors Jamie Bouhaddou for dissent.

Five minutes into injury time Jefferies doubled the lead for Kirkcaldy & Dysart as he slotted the ball past the keeper after he was left free at the far post following good work by Bell.

It was the 17-year old’s first goal for the YM.

There were a couple of late additions to the referee’s book as goalscorer Henderson was sent off for a second booking and Jordan Thomson of Bo’ness also saw red after a kerfuffle in the centre of the park as the game finished with 10 men versus nine.

This Saturday Kirkcaldy & Dysart are away at Beechwood Park to play Sauchie in the McBookie Premier League South. Kick-off is 1.45 p.m.