Three wins on the spin for managerless Raith Rovers as John Potter hails Livingston win

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Livingston at Stark's Park, on December 28, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Managerless Raith Rovers’ mini-resurgence continued on Saturday as they edged out title-chasing Livingston 2-1 at Stark’s Park to make it three wins on the spin.

The Kirkcaldy club, who lost previous boss Neill Collins to USL Championship outfit Sacramento Republic last weekend, are now just one point behind Queen’s Park in fifth in the William Hill Championship.

First-half goals from Dylan Easton and Aidan Connolly was enough to seal the three points on Saturday against David Martindale’s side, despite the visitors’ domination after the break with Stevie May reducing the deficit from the penalty spot.

Caretaker boss John Potter – who has already taken the team for three league games previously when Ian Murray was sacked – was full of praise for the players’ defensive performance after grinding out another three points.

He told Raith TV: "It was a really tough game. I thought we were good in the first half. We hurt them from wide areas and scored a couple of good goals.

“We wanted to get our front three in the right area to hurt teams and we did that first half.

"Second half, I had an idea of what was coming, and we coped with it. They put a lot of balls in the box and made us defend for long periods. It was tough.

"They were good second half. They put us under pressure but we stayed firm and defended our box well.

"They are up the top end of the league and they can change things around. We had to see out periods and then try to break.

"We had a few chances that we could have broke on them but we didn’t do well enough with those moments.

"But I am delighted with the win and the performance overall. The work-rate was excellent. We’ve showed both sides to us.

"There was a lot of pressure but we got a toe in places and forced them into areas that we wanted to defend.”

On the group’s togetherness after the departure of Collins last Saturday, technical director Potter added: “I think we have got that as a squad – I would back the squad that we got.

"I think we have good players who have probably underperformed a little bit this season. They maybe haven’t been as consistent.

"The squad train well everyday but they have shown a real togetherness and a will to win games which you have to show in this league.”

Raith now travel to third-placed Ayr United next Saturday before taking on Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic the week after, with the January transfer window also opening on Wednesday.

And it is busy time for Potter, who will be taking the team for the time being with no timeline on a potential appointment of a new boss.

He said: "We’ll prepare for Ayr United. We are trying to get a new manager in place but when that will be – we don’t know yet.

"It is important that we prepare as we did this week so we are ready to go if someone comes in.

"If it is us that is in charge then we will be ready to go and try to win the game.

"It is a busy time and a bit unexpected but it is a team effort.”