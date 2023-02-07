Thronton Hibs: Boss Craig Gilbert frustrated as Hibs' poor finishing sees them knocked out of cup

Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert was frustrated by his side's profligacy in front of goal against Vale of Clyde

Sinclair decided matters in the 82nd minute of this fifth round South Region Challenge Cup encounter at a wet and windy Fullarton Park.

Just before this goal, Thornton keeper Calum Sutherland had brilliantly pushed Dylan McGuigan's fierce drive onto the post. The ball then spun wide to the right flank into the path of Ross McNeil who sent in a cross that was deflected into the path of Sinclair and he gratefully stabbed the ball home from seven yards to put Gilbert’s side out of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had two or three chances and if you don’t score your chances you won’t get through,” Memorial Park gaffer Gilbert told the Glenrothes Gazette.

“They had a wee scramble in the box and poked it home. What a stupid goal to lose.

"We had the better chances overall. Our goalkeeper only had one save to make and that was just before the goal.

"Their keeper’s had three or four good saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought the game was going to extra time. Even after they scored, we still had a couple of chances after that but their keeper has held firm.

"The west coast is a hard place to go. You’re against a west coast referee.

"He blew for 34 fouls on Saturday. So the game was stop/start, stop/start every 40 seconds.

"He was very fussy. There were 10 or 11 bookings and it wasn’t a dirty game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Gilbert admitted his side’s finishing wasn’t good enough on the day, he didn’t want to malign his misfiring stars.

"Nine times out of 10 we would have been all right,” he added. “We scored four goals in the last round.

"I can’t criticise the boys for not scoring because sometimes it’s just composure. You’ve got to put them away but sometimes it doesn’t work like that does it?

"Better boys than ours miss easier chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs, who incredibly haven’t played at Memorial Park since November 5, are away from home yet again this Saturday as they visit leaders Whitburn for an East of Scotland League second division game which kicks off at 2pm.

Hibs, eighth with 27 points from 15 fixtures, will start as underdogs against a Whitburn outfit who have amassed 49 points from 19 games.

Gilbert said: “Whitburn got beaten 3-0 on Saturday by Arniston. Anybody can beat anybody in this league.