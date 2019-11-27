Ticket sales for 2020 Raith Hall of Fame revealed

Tickets for Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2020 go on sale this weekend - and are expected to sell out very quickly.

The ninth annual round of inductions will be held at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 9.

The box office at the venue will open for sales from 10:00 am on Saturday.

Tickets, up to a maximum of four per person, can be bought in person only from the theatre.

Prices have been held at £30, with VIP at £60

Any that are left will then go on sale online from Monday morning HERE www.onfife.com.

The Hall of Fame has established itself as one of the fastest selling shows in decades at the Adam Smith Theatre.