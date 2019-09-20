Time for Raith Rovers to set down a marker – McGlynn

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn hopes having a stronger squad at his disposal will help produce an upturn in fortunes away from home.

Rovers have been a dominant force at Stark’s Park since dropping into League One – winning the vast majority of games – but the failure to pick up enough points on the road has been their downfall.

But with the addition of experienced defender Steven Anderson on loan from St Johnstone, John Baird returning for a third spell at the club, on top of Lewis Vaughan’s comeback from long-term injury, McGlynn is looking for his team to show their mettle in back-to-back away games at Airdrie and Forfar.

“We know these games are a test for us to get it right away from home and put a marker down,” he said.

“We don’t do anything different, and Rovers had this away form in their mind prior to myself and Paul coming in, so we kind of inherited this, but the facts are there, and we still need to change it.”

McGlynn hopes the addition of Anderson, who impressed in his first start in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Peterhead, can help address the issue of losing too many goals away from home.

“There’s no doubting what he’s added in a short period of time,” he said.

“He came in and reassured everyone, and that solidity helped breed belief and confidence to everyone round about and in front of him.

“We showed an aggression that’s not always been there, and what we’re going to need away from home, without picking up silly bookings

“Just going for the ball with a real purpose, rather than maybe being hesitant.”

Baird, meanwhile, trained with the squad for the first time this week after flying in from Australia, and is expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Airdrie.

“John knows the league from playing with Forfar last season, and from when he was younger,” McGlynn said.

“He knows the club, he’s had two successful periods here before and we’re looking for him to have a third.

“As well as bringing in that enthusiasm, his experience will be invaluable both on and off the pitch. Even though it’s a short-term thing, it’s another boost for everyone to have him involved.

“I want him to head back to Australia having done a really good job for us, but most of all enjoyed himself and been a big part of it.”

McGlynn believes the recent additions reflect the club’s title ambitions.

“We desperately want to get out this league and you can see the desire by the fact we’ve brought in these type of players,” he said. “If we can all stick together and get more bums on seats then that will make all the difference.

“I do appreciate if we can do the business in our next two away games that will help get a bigger crowd here against Falkirk.

“There will hopefully be a 3000-plus crowd for that game, and that’s what we want to involved in – big crowds, big games and big atmospheres.

“You get that in the Championship and that’s the level we want to be working at, but that’s a wee bit away yet. “We need to do all the dirty work to get there.”

The recently launched Player Fund has played a vital role in bolstering the squad, with a handful of significant benefactors boosting the pot significantly.

“Hopefully the fans can see that we’re in this together,” McGlynn added.