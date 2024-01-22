Ahead of their return to Scottish Championship duties at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle this Saturday, Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray could be forgiven for looking back in happy amazement at what has happened to his side in the first half of the 2023-2024 campaign.

After a promising previous league season fizzled out and resulted in an uninspiring seventh-place league finish, Rovers have been flying this term. Having already accrued more league points than the whole of last season, the second-placed Kirkcaldy outfit are only below leaders Dundee United on goal difference and have incredibly beaten local rivals Dunfermline Athletic four times in league and cups.

"If somebody had offered us that at this stage you would have taken it, there's no question,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. "There have been so many positives in the first half of the season.

"We just need to try and maintain our focus now and try and kick on in the second half. It is very difficult to do. These things don't come along too often, especially in a league that we're in, without trying to make it bigger than it is.

"We don't have Celtic and Rangers in our league. They do this regularly in terms of where they are.

"Raith have been kind of middle of the road for a number of years and it's very, very hard to win games.

"And we're going up against fairly even teams so to come out with so many points has been amazing for us.