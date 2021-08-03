Top 10 as Raith Rovers Women hit double figures

Daisie Donegan (15) made her Raith debut.

It was a fast start from Raith against the side from Aberdeen, with the first goal coming after just eight minutes.

A through ball from debutant Daisie Donegan sent Demi Gear clear through on goal who had the composure to square to Lynsey Cowan who finished high into the net from 10 yards.

Just 10 minutes later, the roles were reversed as Raith doubled their lead.

Cowan was the provider this time and Gear drilled low into the bottom corner.

An injury to defender Stewart saw a reshuffle in the Raith line up, but the lead was extended shortly before half time. Penman with the assist for McKell to coolly lift the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The opportunities kept coming for Raith in the second half, and next on the scoresheet was captain Rattray who finished after running clear of the defence.

20 minutes into the second half, Raith made it five when a 30-yard long range effort from Duncan rifled into the roof of the net.

Williamson was next on the score sheet with a left footed effort after good work from Donaldson, and Cowan doubled her personal tally to two scoring Raith’s seventh with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Westdyke continued to fight and work hard and got their reward 10 minutes from the end with a fantastic strike from long range.

It was Raith who finished the stronger though.