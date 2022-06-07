Top award for McDermid Ladies captain Tyler Rattray

Val McDermid and Tyler Rattray. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The captain of Kirkcaldy’s McDermid Ladies won the inaugural Val McDermid Award at a ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

The former captain of Raith Rovers’ women’s side was instrumental in leading the breakaway from Stark’s Park after the controversial signing of David Goodwillie.

The team then changed their name and set up their base at the town’s Windmill Campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges praised her “leadership” as she was announced as the award winner, receiving a standing ovation into the bargain.

Speaking via a video message author McDermid said Rattray was the “only possible candidate” for the award.

She said: “She’s been a captain, a leader, she has been brave and steadfast and the solidarity that she led from the women’s team has caused a new uprising of McDermid Ladies who stand on their own two feet – or 22 feet I suppose – and have come through this storm stronger and more positive.

“I’m really proud to be associated with the team and Tyler has shown how the skills you learn on the field of leadership and solidarity and bravery can map onto your life as well.”

Rattray said it was an “honour” to have even been nominated.

“I didn’t want to leave Raith Rovers but I had no choice,” she said.