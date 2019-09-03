Tranent 2-1 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews United were dumped out of the Alex Jack Cup by Tranent.

Andy Brown’s side started the game well but were unable to convert early possession into goals.

They found Tranent ‘keeper Adams in terrific form as he kept the Saints at bay in the opening minutes.

An early chance was saved by Adams and that kickstarted Tranent into action.

They broke the deadlock on the 10 minute mark when an excellent cross towards the far post was met by Jones who found the top corner of the net.

Just a few minutes later they came close to doubling their lead only for United’s Doig to get back and clear.

Saints had Doig to thank again on 21 minutes when he managed to block another Tranent effort.

United managed to regroup and shortly before the half our mark had a chance of their own through Cunningham but he was unable to find the target.

But they didn’t have to wait too much longer to draw level.

Some good work between Honeyman and Wilson saw them skip clear of their markers and race clear on goal.

Honeyman kept his composure to slip his neat finish beyond Adams.

It was almost 2-1 to Saints shortly before the break but Wilson’s drive cleared the crossbar.

United were much improved and kept up their pursuit of the crucial third goal of the game.

But for all their possession in the Tranent half they couldn’t find another way past Adams.

Tranent defended stoutly and it was them who got their noses in front.

On 53 minutes a free-kick managed to work its way Donaldson who didn’t get a clean connection on his effort but got enough on it to find the back of the net.

Tranent almost wrapped up the tie nine minutes later from a corner but the effort sailed over the crossbar.

St Andrews Utd: Curtis, Fital, Rendall, D Fleming, Doig, Honeyman, Wilson, R Cunningham (Andrew 82), McInnes, Penman, Blaney (Quinn76).

Subs: King, Oliver M Fleming, C Fleming, Macaulay.