Trialist striker can be a real Payne for league defences

Stevie Kay says he’s excited to work with young striker Lewis Payne after the trialist forward hit a hat-trick in the weekend’s friendly with Burntisland Shipyard.

With Tayport’s league game at Kennoway Star Hearts called off due to a frozen park, ‘Port and Shippy were able to quickly get together and schedule a game.

It proved to be a worthwhile exercise for Kay’s side who ran out convincing 6-1 winners.

The game also presented Kay with a chance to cast an eye over young Payne ahead of this weekend’s game with Whitburn.

The Canniepairt boss said: “Lewis has been with Hill of Beath under 20s but is probably getting too good for that level now.

“He’s very capable but Hill of Beath have a lot of strikers so we’ve brought him in because he’s different to the two strikers we have.

“He’s still young and someone we think we can bring on.”

Kay was likely to add the striker on a permanent basis to his squad before Saturday’s fixture at home to Whitburn.

The visitors are nine points above Tayport in third place.

A win for Kay’s side will see them claw back some crucial ground.

The manager is expecting a difficult 90 minutes at home.

Kay added: “Whitburn are flying.

“We played them when I was Glenrothes manager and drew 2-2 but if they’d beaten us 16-5 that day I don’t think we could have complained.

“They played a 4-3-2-1 formation and we just couldn’t cope with their runner.

“Since that game I think they’ve maybe lost once in the league.

“They score a lot of goals but can lose quite a few as well.

“If we apply ourselves then I know we can cause them problems.

Tayport are likely to be without Connor Ireland and Struan Christie through injury.