Tributes paid after former Raith Rovers manager Frank Connor dies aged 86

He was credited with putting the building blocks in place for the most successful side in the club’s history during the 1990s.

Having appeared for St Mirren and Celtic during his playing days, Connor was assistant manager at the Hoops in 1986 when he was offered the chance to start out on his own at Stark’s Park.

He took over a team in the doldrums of the old Division Two, playing front of just a few hundred fans.

Frank Connor celebrates as Raith Rovers win promotion to Division One in 1987 with a 4-1 win at Stranraer.

Slowly, Connor started to turn the club around, bringing players of the calibre of Hamish McAlpine, Andy Harrow and Gordon Dalziel and at the end of 1986/87 – his first full season in charge – he won promotion to the First Division.

He would move on in 1990 to become Joe Jordan’s assistant manager at Hearts, leaving Raith in third place in Division One – a complete turnaround from the “half a team” he said he inherited.

Connor was inducted into the Raith Rovers Hall of Fame in 2015.

Joe Jordan inducts Frank Connor into the Raith Rovers Hall of Fame in 2015.

A starement from the club said they were “saddened” to learn of the passing this morning.

It read: “Frank celebrated his 86th birthday last month, and was residing in Croftbank House Nursing Home, Uddingston.

“After a short illness, Frank deteriorated overnight and passed away this morning.

"He is survived by his loving wife Margaret, seven children, several grandchildren and a great grandson.”

