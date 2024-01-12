Tributes paid as Raith Rovers announce death of former chairman Bill Clark
Raith Rovers fans will observe a minute’s silence in memory of former chairman Bill Clark whose death was announced today.
A highly respected and much loved figure in the boardroom, he passed away on Monday.
A lifelong Rovers supporter, Bill joined the board as a director in October 2017, and was appointed chairman in May 2018. Mr Clark led the club for two years. He returned to the boardroom as a director after a short break.
The club said the thoughts of players, directors and all at Stark’s Park were with Bill’s wife Ann and his loved ones. The minute’s silence will take pl;ace before kick-off in the game against Queens Park