Tributes paid as Raith Rovers announce death of former chairman Bill Clark

Raith Rovers fans will observe a minute’s silence in memory of former chairman Bill Clark whose death was announced today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A highly respected and much loved figure in the boardroom, he passed away on Monday.

A lifelong Rovers supporter, Bill joined the board as a director in October 2017, and was appointed chairman in May 2018. Mr Clark led the club for two years. He returned to the boardroom as a director after a short break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad