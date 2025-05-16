Tributes paid as Raith Rovers legend Shaun Dennis dies at 55

Tributes have been paid to Raith Rovers legend Shaun Dennis who has died at the age of just 55.

He was the most decorated player of all-time at Stark’s Park, and one of the Kirkcaldy club’s true greats.

Dennis was a member of the 1994 Coca Cola Cup team, and was inducted into Rovers’ Hall of Fame in 2017.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Raith Rovers Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Rover Shaun Dennis. Shaun played 453 games for us, and has won more winners medals than any player in Rovers’ history. Our thoughts are with Shaun’s loved ones at this sad time.”

The club said he passed away peacefully, and extended its condolences to his wife Tracy and family.

Born and bred in Kirkcaldy, Dennis was a defensive rock - an uncompromising player who sat at the very heart of teams managed by the likes of Frank Connor and Jimmy Nicholl.

He was originally signed as a 12-year old central midfielder by Gordon Wallace, although he was too young to officially put his name to the schoolboy forms. It wasn’t until Frank Connor came to the club that he officially signed, making his debut in 1988, and remaining with the team until 1997.

He joined Hibs for four seasons, returning on loan to Stark’s Park, before signing on for a second spell.

With Rovers he was part of championship winning teams in the First and Second Division, and he wrapped his career at his home town club after a spell with Brechin City.

He gained one under-21 Scotland cap the first Rovers’ player to be capped since Jim Baxter- and was a coach, taking over as caretaker manager after Claude Anelka’s chaotic, short-live spell at the helm was brought to an end in 2004.

After his career ended he was mine host at the Stark’s Bar, and more recently ran the Abbotshall Hotel in town.