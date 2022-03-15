Tributes paid to former Raith Rovers and East Fife player Paul Hampshire

Paul Hampshire in action for Raith Rovers. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

He died in an accident after being struck by a car near his home town of Dunbar on Sunday.

Hampshire signed for Raith Rovers on the same day as Laurie Ellis in July 1998 from Hutchison Vale, and went on to make 69 appearances scoring two goals.

An East Lothian native, he was the younger brother of Steven, a striker who played for Chelsea and Dunfermline.

Paul Hampshire in 2001. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

He is remembered as being blessed with a wonderful left foot, and he left Kirkcaldy to sign for Berwick Rangers in May 2003.

He also played for East Fife before playing out the remainder of his career in junior football.

A statement from Raith Rovers said the club was “saddened” by his death.

It added: “Our thoughts are with the Hampshire family.”

East Fife said: “The club are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Paul Hampshire.

"Paul made 53 appearances during his time at Bayview, scoring five goals.

“Our thoughts go out to Paul's family and friends at this sad time.”

Berwick Rangers said they were “devastated” at Hampshire’s death, with Vice-Chairman Craig Forsyth, who was also on the Board of Directors during Paul’s stint at the club, adding: “Paul was a fantastic, technically gifted footballer – the sort fans would pay their admission money alone to watch – and was a great asset to the club in his two seasons, particularly in the 2003/04 season when he only missed one league match.