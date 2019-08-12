Tributes to Dundonald Bluebell 'legend' following death of vice-chairman

Dundonald Bluebell Football Club has been left saddened by the death of vice-chairman Wullie Webster.

The club announced the news last Friday on the eve of its first ever senior Scottish Cup tie against Auchinleck Talbot.

Players and supporters observed a minute's silence before the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

A local Dundonald man, Wullie, who was 61 and worked as an electrical engineer at Mossmorran, had been fighting illness for the past 18 months.

Dundonald general manager Allan Halliday said: "It is with extreme sadness and a collective broken heart that the club announce the passing of our vice-chairman Wullie Webster.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the club are with the Webster family at this time.

"In Webby the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man who we were lucky to meet and call a friend.

"A Bluebell man who was known in football circles far and wide.

"The club has lost a legend but more importantly the world has lost a gentleman."

Also paying tribute was Dunfermline Athletic coach and former Dundonald manager Jason Dair, who posted: "Very sad news.

"Absolute legend and the wee man will be sorely missed and thoughts are with his family and all at the club."

Former Raith, Dunfermline and Aberdeen player, Scott Thomson, also offered his condolences, posting: "Devastated to hear this news.

"Proper football man and an absolute gem of a guy. Will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him."

Local neighbours Kelty Hearts also tweeted: "Condolences to Wullie’s family, friends and everyone at Dundonald Bluebell.

"A real character who was always on form in and around Moorside Park."