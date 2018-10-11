Trio added at East Shore Park as Newburgh freshen up

Newburgh juniors have added some real strength in depth to their squad, with the signing of three new players.

Most notably is the addition of John Hardiker, a veteran with experience of lower league football down south.

Hardiker was a product of the academy system at Morecambe where he made his first full appearance at the age of 16 and in 2002 moved to Stockport County for a fee of £150,000 where he famously scored two goals in a historic victory over Manchester City.

After making over 100 appearances for Stockport he moved to Bury before returning to Morecambe.

Newburgh have also added Jack Hutchinson who was secured on a delayed transfer from Abernethy U19’s who are now based at East Shore Park.

Johnny Milton and Hardiker joined from Kingdom Athletic. Manager Scott Hudson was delighted to add to his squad.

“I am pleased that the partnership with Abernethy U19’s is starting to work with Jack joining us,” he said.

“He is a confident player who will fit in well with our squad.

“Johnny is someone who has been on my radar for some time having had him recommended to me by a couple of contact so it is great that he has chosen to join us.

“John will add experience to the squad having played in the professional game for so long down in England.”

At the weekend, an ever improving ‘Burgh beat Harthill Royal 2-1.

Hudson was delighted the side picked up more points on their home patch.

“I’ pleased that we have managed to extend our winning run at home and now we must add to this with picking up points on our travels,” he said.

“Jack was superb he fitted in well to the midfield, Johnny and John both add strength and depth to the squad.”

Newburgh have a break from league business next weekend with a trip to Lochgelly in the Fife & Lothians cup on the cards at 2.30pm.