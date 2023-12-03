​True grit to thank for back-to-back wins against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, says Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray

​Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray credits true grit for his side’s 2-1 victory at Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watching his side beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1 on Saturday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

​”We showed great quality,” the 42-year-old told Raith TV after watching goals from Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan earn all three points for Rovers in the Highlands.

“Our first goal was really, really good. Our second goal again showed quality from Sam Stanton and bravery to get in the box that late in the game and then you add in the other stuff – a never-say-die attitude, a bit of grit and mettle within individuals and as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For the majority of the game, we showed an incredibly high level of performance.

“The boys never gave up. They believed they could go and win it.

“I’ve asked a huge amount this season of players and they’ve responded in an incredible fashion.

“I don’t think anybody would have expected us to score so many late winners.

“They go about their work without any airs or graces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray accepted that Saturday’s game could have gone either way so he was delighted to see the Fifers end up on the right side of the scoreline.

“You always run the risk in football of conceding a goal and I think it was Inverness’s first shot that gave them theirs,” he said.

“Games change in moments. They went up the pitch with ten minutes to go and hit the bar, and that was a huge moment because if they’d score a second goal, it was probably game over.

“We got a goal at a great time from Lewis. Lewis is a brilliant finisher.