True grit to thank for back-to-back wins against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, says Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray
”We showed great quality,” the 42-year-old told Raith TV after watching goals from Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan earn all three points for Rovers in the Highlands.
“Our first goal was really, really good. Our second goal again showed quality from Sam Stanton and bravery to get in the box that late in the game and then you add in the other stuff – a never-say-die attitude, a bit of grit and mettle within individuals and as a team.
“For the majority of the game, we showed an incredibly high level of performance.
“The boys never gave up. They believed they could go and win it.
“I’ve asked a huge amount this season of players and they’ve responded in an incredible fashion.
“I don’t think anybody would have expected us to score so many late winners.
“They go about their work without any airs or graces.”
Murray accepted that Saturday’s game could have gone either way so he was delighted to see the Fifers end up on the right side of the scoreline.
“You always run the risk in football of conceding a goal and I think it was Inverness’s first shot that gave them theirs,” he said.
“Games change in moments. They went up the pitch with ten minutes to go and hit the bar, and that was a huge moment because if they’d score a second goal, it was probably game over.
“We got a goal at a great time from Lewis. Lewis is a brilliant finisher.
“To be honest, at that point I’d not have been too disappointed with a point because I was thinking about the gap to fifth place still.”