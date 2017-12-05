Tulleth treble helps Tayport gain sweet revenge over Fed

Tayport 4-1 Broughty Athletic

Broughty Athletic..................1

An Alan Tulleth hat-trick helped Tayport to a convincing win against visiting Broughty Athletic as the hosts avenged May’s GA Engineering Cup final defeat.

Home ‘keeper Gavin Sorley made a couple of early saves, as did opposite number John Sinclair, while Gary Sutherland had a header cleared off the line, in the tenth minute of the contest.

With 17 minutes on the clock, ‘Port broke the deadlock as Tulleth grabbed the first of his three goals.

A cross by Jamie Gill was knocked away to the edge of the box, where Alan Tulleth played a one-two with Dale Reid and fired beyond Sinclair for a cracking goal

Former Canniepairt striker Kevin Milne spurned a chance to equalise and the homesters doubled their lead midway through the half.

Jamie Gill made a superb run down the right and delivered a dangerous cross.

Although the cross was blocked, Dale Reid reacted quickly and crashed the ball home home from ten yards out.

On the half hour, Grant Paterson’s long ball down the left saw Tulleth outstrip the defence, but his shot was scrambled past the post for a corner. Debutant Ricky Patrick then saw an effort smack off the crossbar, as Tayport dominated their Super League opponents.

Five minutes later the Canniepairt outfit netted a magnificent third. Gill was again involved.

His cross was a bit overhit but was pursued on the left by Paterson whose ball in was cleared only as far as Tulleth at the edge of the box.

Tully slalomed past a couple of defenders before coolly beating the goalkeeper with an excellent finish.

The Fed’ pulled one back on 39 minutes when Milne found space in the six-yard box to power home a header from a corner kick.

Tayport did have an opportunity to regain their three goal advantage before the break but Gregor Anderson’s header was cleared by Kieran McWalter.

The sides traded chances and bookings after the interval, with the best move seeing the Broughty ‘keeper saving from Dani Sanchez after good play by Reid, Gill and Connor Ireland on 76 minutes.

The Whitton Parkers were reduced to ten men when Ryan Blair was ordered off for a second caution.

It was no surprise that ‘Port wrapped up a fantastic victory in injury-time when Tulleth took advantage of slack defensive play in the box to net his third and Tayport’s fourth counter of the afternoon to the delight of the happy home support.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Sturrock, Anderson, Paterson, Rollo (Sanchez), Patrick, Gill, Reid, Sutherland (Ireland), Tulleth.